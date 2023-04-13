Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.