Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 308 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $470.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $517.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

