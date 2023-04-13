Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.90) to £160 ($198.14) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.38) to £164 ($203.10) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.22) to £140 ($173.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($196.90) to £151 ($187.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,436.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

