Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.72.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

