Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,984 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

NYSE F opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

