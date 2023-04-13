Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

