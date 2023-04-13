Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $304.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

