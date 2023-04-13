Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.38.

Shares of URI opened at $376.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.69 and a 200 day moving average of $370.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

