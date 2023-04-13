Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

