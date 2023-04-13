Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $290,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

