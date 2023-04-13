Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,769 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.