Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Price Performance
HD stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.37.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Depot (HD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.