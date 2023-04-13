Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,815,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.