Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 201 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of TEL opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

