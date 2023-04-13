Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 28,435 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.