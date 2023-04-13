Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 408 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

GIS opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

