Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 503 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

