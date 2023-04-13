Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 710 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

