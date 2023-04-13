Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

