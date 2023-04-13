Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:FET opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.82.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
