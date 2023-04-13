Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FET opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

