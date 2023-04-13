Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

