Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 922,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,418,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

