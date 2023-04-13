Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $196.76 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average of $228.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

