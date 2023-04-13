Foundry Partners LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,230,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,386,000 after buying an additional 3,054,164 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

