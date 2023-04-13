Foundry Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

