Foundry Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.