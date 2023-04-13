Foundry Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $877.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $834.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $882.13. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.