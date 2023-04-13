Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

