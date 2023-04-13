FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RAIL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

