Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

