G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $726.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.