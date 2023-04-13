Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

