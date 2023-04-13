General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $49.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $34.62 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

