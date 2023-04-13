George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.81

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.81 and last traded at $134.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNGRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.