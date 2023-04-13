Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.