Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $56.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

