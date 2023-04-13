Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

