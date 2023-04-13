Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $230.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $157.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.42. Globant has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $245.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

