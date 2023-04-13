GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.