Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
