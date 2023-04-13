Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.