Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $35.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,223,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $9,114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 155,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

