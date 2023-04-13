Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $21,223,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 155,885 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

