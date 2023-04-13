Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ GLRE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
