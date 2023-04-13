Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

