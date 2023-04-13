H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.88

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 67321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.
Further Reading
