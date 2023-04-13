Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $49.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

