Handelsbanken Downgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Market Perform

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Pareto Securities cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

