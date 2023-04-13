Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) versus Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Financial Contrast

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences 41.44% 59.57% 31.47% Histogen -294.75% -68.79% -47.37%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.20 $181.47 million $2.97 10.37 Histogen $3.77 million 1.16 -$10.62 million ($3.37) -0.30

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Histogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 1 8 0 2.89 Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 100.87%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than Histogen.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Histogen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

