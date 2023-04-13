Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Harrow Health worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Harrow Health Company Profile

Shares of HROW opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

