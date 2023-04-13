HC Wainwright Comments on Applied Digital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.0 %

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

APLD opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $297.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,900 over the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Applied Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

