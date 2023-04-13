Head to Head Analysis: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) versus Its Peers

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,074.96% -25.27% -12.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 847 2230 3056 137 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 35.70%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.18 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $44.60 billion $2.45 billion 10.19

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric competitors beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

