Head-To-Head Analysis: SES AI (SES) and The Competition

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SES AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SES AI
|N/A
|-$50.99 million
|-12.85
|SES AI Competitors
|$672.06 million
|$9.15 million
|4.26
SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Profitability
This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SES AI
|N/A
|-11.86%
|-10.41%
|SES AI Competitors
|-56.79%
|-13.02%
|-10.21%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SES AI
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|SES AI Competitors
|77
|464
|1008
|51
|2.65
SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.94%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
SES AI peers beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.