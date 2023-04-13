Head-To-Head Analysis: SES AI (SES) and The Competition

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -12.85 SES AI Competitors $672.06 million $9.15 million 4.26

SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 77 464 1008 51 2.65

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.94%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SES AI peers beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

